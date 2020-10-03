Rhonda Petrokovich

BETHALTO — Rhonda Rae (Leffler) Petrokovich was granted her angel wings on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Rhonda had touched.

Rhonda was born to Carl and Lucille (Small) Leffler on May 2nd, 1954. Rhonda was independent, sassy, and a blessing to everyone whose life she entered.

She married Ricky Lee Petrokovich on Aug. 13, 2005 and happily lived in a tight knit little neighborhood in Bethalto, Illinois. Everyone who knew her, loved her.

Rhonda loved hunting and eating mushrooms with her hubby, and was an avid fan of both the St Louis Cardinals and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Rhonda is survived by her loving husband, Ricky Lee; her Mama, Lucy; brothers, David (Kim) Leffler, and Denny (Denise) Leffler of Ottumwa, Iowa; and sister, Shelly (Steve) Feldmann of Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Her bonus sons, Joe (Sarah) Petrokovich of Wood River, Illinois; Shane (Brittany) Petrokovich of Bethalto, Illinois; her grandkids, Halee, Daniel, Little Ricky, Hunter, and Owen; along with many nieces, nephews, best friend, Nellie Briggeman and her puppy, Ozzy.

She was preceded in death by her daddy, Carl Leffler.

Private visitation will be held at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.

Public visitation will be from 1 p.m.o 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Reece's Funeral Home in Ottumwa, Iowa.

Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the funeral home. Pastor Bill Alexander will officiate.

Burial will follow at Blakesburg Cemetery in Blakesburg, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jason Motte Foundation to Strike Out Cancer.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.