RiAna Self-Evans
1986 - 2020
ALTON — RiAna Kay Self-Evans, 34, passed away at 6 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle.

Born July 23, 1986 in Kremmling, Colorado, she was the daughter of LaDonna (Paynic) Evans and the late Kenneth Wayne Self.

She graduated from Bunker Hill High School and attended the medical assistant's program at Vatterott College is St. Louis, Missouri.

She had previously worked for St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. RiAna's life was not without struggle, but she used her positive attitude and incredible strength to persevere.

She had a heart of gold, and throughout her health issues, she taught valuable lessons to countless doctors, nurses, and others. RiAna loved to bake, go shopping (hot pink was her color of choice), and barbecues, both attending them and planning them. She also spent precious time doing projects and crafts with her beautiful daughter, Katalya.

In addition to Katalya; she is survived by her mother, LaDonna Evans; a brother, Nick Paynic and his girls; her grandparents, Kay and David Dreher; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

In her passing, she joins the people she loved dearly, including her father, Kenneth and her grandfather, "Pa-Pa" George Paynic.

A Celebration of Riana's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to LaDonna Evans to be used for the benefit of Katalya.

Services are entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
