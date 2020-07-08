Richard Brand

EDWARDSVILLE — Richard E. Brand passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the age 74.

Richard was born on July 9, 1945 in Hindley, Nebraska, to Frank and Ruth (Harrold) Brand, the eighth of eleven children. His formative years were spent in Kearney, Nebraska, where he lived with his parents and 10 siblings. He graduated from Kearney Senior High School, and stayed in the Kearney area, working locally.

On Oct. 2, 1965, Richard married Jeanne (Brewer) in a ceremony held in Kearney, Nebraska. They lived, worked and began their own family there, ultimately relocating to the greater Alton, Illinois, area. In Alton, Richard built a 30-year career with Laclede Steel where he worked as a draftsmen and mentor to new draftsmen. They raised their two children, Vicki and Michael, while living in Alton.

Richard enjoyed woodworking, building and rebuilding just about anything. He was passionate about golf and played for many years with friends and family. Later in his life, he became deeply involved in the ancestry of his family, researching for hours the origins of his kin and creating electronic files on the subject to share with all. He took historical photographs received from family members and insisted each photo be as perfectly restored as he could make it. This led to an interest in photography and he enjoyed taking photos of the local landscape. Richard was an avid fan of the St. Louis Blues and spent many years cheering them on from the stands or from his recliner.

Richard's life centered around his family and friends which is where he found his passion for living.

His grandchildren came first and when they were visiting, you could find him teaching them how to play a new game or generally being involved in some silliness. You would certainly recognize him by his unmistakable, deep and jovial laugh which was heard quite often.

Richard was reserved in that he didn't call attention to himself or his accomplishments. He worked hard, was well liked and respected. You could count on him to do things, all you had to do was ask. Richard was a loving husband, wonderful Grandpa and a good friend.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his siblings, Eldon, Merna, Arlene, Robert and Kenneth.

He is survived by his wife Jeanne; his two children, Vicki Williams (Stephen) and Michael Brand (Lynn); his grandchildren, Theodore (Ted) and Liam Williams, Katherine Williams-Lundberg (Matt), Grey (Lauren) and Megan Brand; his brothers, Frank and Hal; and sisters, Ruthie, Donna and Patty.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3 p.m., on Sunday, July 12, Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. The family would like to request masks to be worn. There will be an opportunity so share memories.

If you are unable to attend please send written copy to brandiesfive@hotmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Alzheimer's Association.

