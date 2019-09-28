LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS — Richard W. Brimer Jr. of League City, Texas, passed away at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake on Tuesday Sept. 25, 2019 at 6:25 am.

He was born Oct. 21, 1947 in Kansa City, Kansas, to Richard W. Brimer and Louisa (Wintchell) Brimer. He married Harriett (Kirgan) and later divorced. He than married Bonnie (Vezzoli).

Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force 1969 to 1975, spending a year in Vietnam. He then studied at the University of Missouri and earned a PhD. in Psychology. He was employed as a professor at University of Toledo but most of his teaching years were at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville. After retiring he moved to Naples, Florida and taught with the Collier County School District as a special education teacher.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Brimer, of League City, Texas; children Matthew (Janelle) Brimer of Florissant, Missouri, Angela Brimer of Granite City, Illinois, Shana Snopko of Gillespie, Illinois, and Scott (Cherish) Snopko of Laporte, Texas; grandchildren Amber Saunders, Alec Brimer, Justin Case, Madeline Brimer, Riley Brimer, Jordan Lucier, Karyn Lucier and Nickoli Snopko; siblings Jerry Brimer, Carlene Brimer, Janelle Longacre, Alan (Elizabeth (Missy)) Longacre, Julitta (Jo)(James) Phillips and Dewayne (Robbie) Longacre. He was preceded in death by his parents, including a stepfather, and Harriett Brimer.

Richard enjoyed going to Disney, watching sports (especially NCAA football with MIZZOU), traveling, gardening and being with family and friends.

Funeral arraignments will be Oct. 3, 2019 at Veterans Funeral Services and burial at Houston National Services. The private visitation begins at 10:45 a.m., followed by a public visitation until 1:15 p.m. A chapel service will last till 2.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to The Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10006.