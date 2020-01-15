GATESVILLE — Richard Paul Casner, age 82, of Gatesville, Texas, formerly of Killeen, Texas, went to be with Jesus on the afternoon of Jan. 10, 2020. Richard was born on Oct. 7, 1937 in Alton, Illinois to the late Joseph and Clara Eisenrich Casner.

He grew up in Alton and joined the Army in 1955. Richard was a Vietnam Vet having served two tours of duty. After retirement in 1976, he worked in the heating and air conditioning business.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Marjorie Gorman.

Richard is survived by his wife, of 63 years, Alice Casner of Gatesville; a daughter, Pam Goucher of Marion, Arkansas; a son, Joe Casner of Gatesville; two granddaughters, Shannon Sanders of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Amanda (Tim) Weatherford of Cordova, Tennessee; a grandson, Justin Goucher of Conway, Arkansas; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Velma Stipanovich of Dewey, Arizona; a brother, Duane Casner of Alton; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

Memorial services are scheduled for 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memphis, Tennessee, ALSAC/ 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org/donate.