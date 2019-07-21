BETHALTO — Richard L. Cloninger, 78, of Bethalto, passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019, at 3:02 p.m. at St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton.

He was born on March 2, 1941 in Brighton, Illinois, the son of the late Gerald L. Cloninger and Katherine L. (Evans) Pagels. He married Ruby Y. (Campbell) on Oct. 26, 1962 in Alton.

He worked for Olin Corp for 41 years as an adjuster and was a boss for the last few years of work, retiring in 2000. He attended the House of Victory Church in Cottage Hills. He loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals, fishing, hunting, golfing, playing softball when he was younger and going to the local donut shop. Richard never met a stranger and enjoyed talking to anyone that he met. He will be sadly missed by his friends and family.

He was survived by his wife, Ruby; three children, Richard R. (Cheryl ) Cloninger of Bethalto, Gerald (Diana) Cloninger of Wood River and Susan Loberg of Cottage Hills ; two grandchildren, Gerald Clay (Kristin) Cloninger and Noel (Nick) Russo; three great-grandchildren, Christian, Katrina and Constantine; and one brother, Gerald Wayne (Joyce) Cloninger of Eddieville, Illinois.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Charles Dean Cloninger; and one sister, Hazel Jean Cloninger.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Naylor officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the House of Victory Church Food Pantry, 20 Harvel Ct. Cottage Hills, IL 62018. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.