Richard Cox

BETHALTO — Richard Raymond Cox, 81, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by family on Friday, September 4, 2020.

He was born January 16, 1939 in Kane to Earl and Virgie (Coates) Cox.

Richard retired from Owens Illinois Glass Company and was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Germany and receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1958. Richard was a member of St. Mary's in Alton where he was received into the Catholic Church on November 24, 2009.

Richard was a fan of all sports, especially Cardinals baseball. Richard also enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, cooking, & spending time with his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, and devoted dog, Rocky.

Richard married his soulmate, Hope (Moran) Cox, on January 24, 1969. She survives.

He is also survived by two daughters, Mrs. Karla (Lloyd) Garcia of Sugar Grove, Mrs. Robin (Fred) Zobrist of Bethalto, and one son, Dr. Ricky (Stacy) Cox of Alton. In addition, Richard is also survived by eight grandchildren, Skylar, Sydney, Seth, Spencer, and Sophia Cox of Alton, Erin and Evan Zobrist of Bethalto, and Stephanie (Chris) King of Kirkland, Washington; two sisters, Shirley (Jim) Kirchner and Connie Mcdade; two brothers, Bill (Joan) Cox and Jerry (Sharon) Cox; and two sister-in-laws, Sharon and Ruth Cox. In addition, Richard is survived by many special nieces, nephews and close friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ray Cox; a grandson, Joseph Vinyard; two sisters, Betty Mott and Jenny McCollum; and five brothers, Don, Jack, Denny, Bob, and Darrell Cox.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 4-8 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home located at 1313 W Delmar Ave., Godfrey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on September 10 at 10 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton with Fr. John Luong, OMV officiating. A graveside service will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions, masks must be worn.