Richard Devine. (1925 - 2020)
Obituary
WATERLOO — Richard R. "Dickie" Devine, 94, of Waterloo, Illinois, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born Nov. 18, 1925, in Wood River, Illinois.

He is survived by his children, Roxanne Devine and Robin (Keith) Wilson; grandchildren, Alexandra Devine, Jessica Wilson, and James Wilson; sister, Betty Owens; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Roxana Devine, nee Baker; parents, Richard Sherman and Catherine (nee Williams) Devine; and sisters and brothers, Bonnie, Yvonne, Donna Kay, Larry, and Rodney Bill.

He was a member of Bricklayers Local of Southern Illinois and St. Louis, Missouri.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Smile Train (supporter of cleft surgeries all over the world).

No services will be held.
Published in The Telegraph from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
