BUNKER HILL — Richard "RC" Elliott, 92, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at Heritage Health of Staunton, Illinois. He was born Aug. 11, 1927 in Montgomery County, Tennesse.

He was the eldest child to the late Gullie E. and Elizabeth (Elrod) Elliott. RC served his country in the Army and was discharged in Feb. of 1947. On Feb. 8, 1947 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, he married Lena Maxine Forsythe. They relocated to the Alton, Illinois, area where RC was employed at the Alton Box Board until retiring in 1982. He and his wife moved to the Bunker Hill area in 1960 where they resided until death.

RC was an avid Cardinal baseball fan and coached his sons' baseball teams from Khourey League age to American Legion age. He also enjoyed watching his sons and grandsons play high school basketball for Coach Jim Hlafka.

He is survived by his sons, Richard D. (Vicki) and Terry (Carol) both of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Richard D. Elliott Jr. (Mike) of St. Louis, Missouru, Hiedi (Kevin) Stammer and Toby Elliott of Bunker Hill, Chad (Keri) Elliott of Decatur, Illinois, and Corey (Nicole) Elliott of O'Fallon, Missouri; great grandchildren, Chelsea Jarden of Maryville, Illinois, Jake Stammer of Bunker Hill, Kailee Elliott of Bunker Hill, Alicia Elliott of Decatur, and Sean Rose and Ryan Elliott of O'Fallon, Missouri.

In addition to his parents and wife, RC was preceded in death by sisters, Roberta and Maxine; and brothers, Charles, Jerome, and Bobbie.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill from 9 a.m. unitl 11 a.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, at 11 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill.

Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Donor's Choice. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge.

