BETHALTO — Dr. Richard "Doc" M. Frederick, 87, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at St. Louis University Hospital.

He was born on Dec. 13,1931, in Akron Ohio, the son of Wilbur Frederick and Pearl "Jean" (Allen) Rutherford. Richard married Sally M. Ballesteroz on Nov, 28 1978 in South Roxana, Illinois. She survives.

Doc is veteran of the United States Navy, where served in the Korean Conflict. He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1974. Doc was a dentist at Dr. Berrey, Patton, Engelmann and Frederick in East Alton, Illinois, for five years; then established a private practice in Galatia for 25 years. He enjoyed singing, cleaning his car and spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Sally; he is also survived by his daughters and their spouses, Susan Everage of South Roxana, Brenda (Bruce) Staggs of Independence Missouri, Teri Mortland of East Alton, Melanie (Bruce) Rhodes, Tracy (Mark) Westerhold of Staunton, Illinois, Rhonda (Sanford) Dickey of Largo Florida, and Michelle (David) Palmer of Godfrey, Illinois; a brother, Joseph (Susan) Frederick of Blytheville South Carolina; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a special grandmother Mabel Allen, and his life long friend Dr. John Reel.

Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded.

A celebration of his life will be held from 2 p.m. until time of services at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to 5 A's of Alton.

