GODFREY — Richard "Rick" French, 70, died at 7:59 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center.

Born December 24, 1949 in Blytheville, Arkansas, he was the son of Aubrey and Lora (McCollum) French. Mr. French was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and retired as the Animal Control Officer for Godfrey after 22 years of service. He was a volunteer fireman for the Godfrey Fire Department for 10 years and was the first recipient of the Fireman of the Year award. He served as the past Chapter Director of GWRRA Chapter E.

On May 22, 1982 he married the former Carol Schwierjohn in Alton. She survives. Also surviving is a son, Richard A. French (Shannon) of Godfrey; twin daughters, Michelle Pulaski (Scott) of Godfrey, and Megan French of Godfrey; and six grandchildren, Zachary Stewart (Christina), Mya Liles, Colton French, Caty Pulaski, Lucas Pulaski and William Pulaski. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Bob French, and a sister, Carolyn Lovin.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.