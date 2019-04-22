RICHARD GROSS

HOWEY-in-the-Hills - Richard G. Gross, 91, formerly of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at his home in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

Richard was born on Aug. 14, 1927 in Jersey County, Illinois. He attended Alton High School and served with the United States Navy. Richard married his high school sweetheart, the former June Lee Aiken on Feb. 18, 1949 and together they have shared in 70 years of marriage.

Richard owned an auto body repair shop on Pearl Street in Godfrey for a number of years and worked for E.W. Saybolt Co. until his retirement in 1994.

Richard was a member of the Alton chapter of the Masonic Lodge, a 65 year member of the Shriners as well as a member of the Romeos.

Surviving are his wife, June Gross of Howey-in-the-Hills; as well as a brother, William A. Gross of Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Gross and a sister in-law, Joann Gross.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois with Father Jerry Wickenhauser officiating.

Graveside services will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to or to .