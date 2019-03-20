RICHARD HAASE

STAUNTON — Richard (Dick) A. Haase, 83, of Staunton, Illinois, went peacefully to be with the Lord on March 18, 2019, with his family by his side.

Dick was born on Oct. 12, 1935, the son of Alfred and Margaret (Mlekush) Haase of Staunton. He attended Staunton schools and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a degree in business. He married Sandra Habdas in LaPorte, Indiana on Oct. 17, 1959.

Dick worked for gasoline companies for most of his career, serving with MotoMart, Inc. in Belleville, Illinois for 23 years and retiring as Vice President.

He had a great love for the game of golf and for many years led successful company tournaments. He held memberships at Staunton Country Club, Sunset Hills Country Club, and Timber Lakes. Dick and Sandy enjoyed many weekends on the course and golf trips with friends.

Dick was an avid sports fan. He rarely missed a St. Louis Cardinals or Blues game. He coached youth sports and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play.

In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by four children: Becky Cipriano and her husband, Lou, of Raleigh, North Carolina; Rick, and his wife, Jane, of Staunton; Susan Rosentreter, and her husband, Jerry, of Edwardsville, Illinois; and Lori Eder of Glen Carbon, Illinois. Dick was also blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren: DJ Cipriano (wife Lori and sons William and Matthew), Jennifer Cipriano, Olivia Turner (husband Trae and daughters Breslin and Keelin), Cecily Colley (husband Nate), Josh Rosentreter (wife Brittany and son Judah), Tateum King (husband Chris), Dylan Gusewelle, Owen Gusewelle, Cameron Gusewelle, Tess Rosentreter, Emma Gusewelle, Isabella Eder, and Brynn Eder.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Staunton. Lunch will follow at the Staunton Firemen's Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church in Staunton or Adopt-a-Pet in Benld, Illinois.