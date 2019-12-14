COTTAGE HILLS — Richard Keith Halley, 63, passed away at 4:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 27, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late Harold and Alta (Cambron) Halley.

Richard was employed as a mechanic for the United States Army for six years and later worked at Williams Fence as an installer.

He loved gardening, was a hard worker, and was always had a kind giving soul. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors include three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Sheila and Rick Hensley of Coulterville, Illinois, Pam Halley of Cottage Hills, Illinois, and Patty and Robert Williams of Cadet, Missouri; four brothers and two-sisters-in law, Harold and Jwan Halley of Cottage Hills, Vincent and Kathy Halley of Bethalto, Illinois, Ron Halley of Piedmont, Missouri, Ken Halley of Cottage Hills; many nieces and nephews; his best friend and dog, Zoey; and other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Halley.

Cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, private family services will be held.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.