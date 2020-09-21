1/
Richard Harting
ALTON — Richard Harting formerly of the Alton/Godfrey, Illinois, area passed away on Thursday, Sept.10, 2020 at the age of 74.

Rich worked at Bearing Headquarters.

Rich was proceeded in death by his parents, Richard and Inez; and two brothers John and Mark.

Rich is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Kerri (Dawn); son, Brent; and grandkids, Tucker and Berkli.

He is also survived by his sister, Janice; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; along with many nieces and nephews.

A small private service was held.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
