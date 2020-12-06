JERSEYVILLE — Richard Lee Hawkins, 69, died unexpectedly at 10:20 a.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in East St. Louis, Illinois on September 3, 1951, and graduated in 1966 from Millstadt High School.

His entire working career was spent in the medical field beginning as a purchasing coordinator at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, Missouri. He then accepted the same position at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton in 1994, at which time his family moved to Jerseyville. Later he accepted a position with Midwest Medical Supply in Earth City, Missouri, where he remained until retiring in 2019 as Vice President of Sales.

He was a Shriner, and enjoyed fishing, cooking for for their large family gatherings, but especially enjoyed anything to do with his grandchildren.

He married the former Barbara Henderson on September 17, 1988 in Clarksville, Missouri, and together the two have shared 32 years of marriage.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Hawkins of Jerseyville; three daughters, Allison Schaffer, and her companion, Jon Campbell of Godfrey, Emily Hawkins, and her fiance', Ross Carper of Collinsville, and Marcy Hawkins of Jerseyville; and three special grandchildren, Ike Campbell, Isabella Hawkins, and Addison Easley.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, with all CDC guidelines being followed and adhered.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Ramsey Creek Baptist Church in Clarksville, Missouri, with the Rev. Rod Ohmes officiating.

Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, Mo.

Memorials may be given to his family in care of Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.