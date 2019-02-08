RICHARD HUGHES

BRIGHTON — Richard Lynn Hughes, 75, of Woodburn passed away at 9:49 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at John Cochran Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born on Nov. 1, 1943 in Alton, Illinois to Thomas and Clarabelle (Hughes) Hughes.

He married Doris (Guillaume) Hughes on Sept. 1, 1990 in Meadowbrook, Illinois.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Denise Gudmundsson of Newburg, Oregon; sons and daughters-in-law, Walter and Lee Hughes of Moscow Mills, Missouri, Timothy Hughes of St. Louis, Dennis and Susie Purkis of St. Louis; grandchildren, Anna, Alex, Adam and Andrew Gudmundsson, Sylvie and Cora Purkis; brother and sister-in-law, Wilbur and Jeanne Hughes of Alabama; and and several nieces and nephews.

Richard was a 1961 graduate of Alton High School and also graduated from David Ranken, Jr. School of Mechanical Trades in St. Louis Machine Shop Practice.

He was a US Naval Air Reservist from March 11, 1963 to April 30, 1965. He then joined the US Navy on May 16, 1965 and was discharged May 15, 1967. This two year service included one year of sea service. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Viet Nam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars.

He retired in 2004 from the 3-V Industries in Benld, Illinois. He was a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association where he served as road captain.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation was on Thursday, Feb. 7 at Targhetta Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral service was on Friday, Feb. 8 at Woodburn Bible Church in Woodburn with Rev. Jon Sander officiating.

Burial will be in Woodburn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Christian Motorcyclist Association.

Online information and guestbook may be found at targhettafuneralhomes.com.