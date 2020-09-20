Richard Kauble

ALTON — Richard L. Kauble, 71, passed away at 3:27 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center, in Alton.

Born Nov. 5, 1948, in Eldorado, Illinois, he was the son of George Al Gene and Martha Jean (Bowman) Kauble.

Richard had been a train dispatcher for 41 years with Norfolk and Southern Railroad before retiring.

He is survived by his godchild, Lisa Hahne, and her husband, Odie, and her children, Nic, Trenton and Kaeden Toenyes; and, best friend, Steve Lupcho.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites were accorded and no services have been scheduled.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.