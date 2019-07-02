RICHARD KUSNIERZ

BETHALTO — Richard Kusnierz, 72, passed away at 5:57 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at his residence. He was born on Nov. 20, 1946, in Oak Lawn, Illinois, the son of Lillian (Tomsa) Kusnierz of Lisle, Illinois, and the late Ralph Kusnierz.

He married Deborah Van Ryn on July 16, 1965, in Downers Grove, Illinois, and she survives. Other survivors include a son and daughter in law: Richard A. and Kathleen Kusnierz of Darien, Illinois, a daughter and son in law: Rebecca and Dwayne Marsteller of Hamel, Illinois, two grandsons: LCpl Ryan Marsteller of Quantico, Virginia, FN Sean Marsteller of Goose Creek, South Carolina, a sister and brother in law: Jacqueline and Clarence Saul of Lisle, and many other extended family and friends.

Richard and his wife have owned and operated Liberty Fence in Cottage Hills, Illinois since 2004.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 5 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.