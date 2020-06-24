Richard Marshall

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — Richard "Dick" Marshall, 80, formerly of Jersey County, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

He was born at the family home on Union Forest Road in Otter Creek Township, Jersey County, on June 30, 1939 and was the son of the late Ira and Muriel (Ferguson) Marshall.

He was a proud United States Veteran, serving our country honorably as a United States Marine.

Dick was born to entertain, a troubadour in every way! He made beautiful music, singing and playing his guitar at every opportunity. He played in many clubs and venues across the country as a solo artist, as well as in the group he founded "The Country Express", which he sang with locally for many years. Throughout his lifetime, he recorded numerous albums that he was so very proud of.

Dick loved life and lived his life to the fullest. Simply put, he had so much fun just enjoying life. He loved to travel and visit with family and friends, and he never met a stranger. He loved to fish and spend time on the water. He could spend countless hours out on the lake or river, casting a line or simply enjoying the peaceful sound of the water.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira Marshall and Muriel Marshall Hayes; as well as a sister, Caroline.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Mary Ann and her family; his daughters, Linda (Ed) Drainer of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Sara Weible of Alton, Illinois; a son, Cecil Weible of Hardin, Illinois; his brothers, Kenneth (Judy) Marshall of Jerseyville; Marty Marshall of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; Terry (Jo Ann) Reed of Columbia, Missouri; his sister, Sherry (Rick) Stallings of Salem, Missouri; along with all those who loved and cared for him.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, June 28, at the McDow Cemetery, just south of Otterville, Illinois. Following the graveside ceremony, the family will be hosting an open house at DJ's Pub and Grill in Jerseyville, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

All are invited to attend and celebrate Dick's life and memory.