ALTON — J. Richard (Dick) Miller passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2019 at his home in Alton at the age of 78.

He was born on July 26, 1940 at Pana, Illinois to the late James Rex Miller and late Eunice Irene (Buzzard) of Beecher City, Illinois.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Deborah (Cornelius) Miller, and three children, Thomas Miller (Shelley Monheiser) of Edwardsville, Illinois, Greg Miller (Meghan) of Clarendon Hills, Illinois, and Mark Miller (Ellen Jourdain) of Agoura Hills, California. There are 10 grandchildren: Madeline, Mallory, Mimi Kate, Grant, Charles, Elisabeth, Halle, Hannah, Bradley and Clayton.

He is also survived by two sisters, Sue (Jeff) Weber of Alton, Debbie Wohlert of Cocoa Beach, Florida, and one brother, Patrick (Meg) Miller, of Alton and many nieces and nephews.

Dick attended public school in the Alton area and graduated in 1958 from Alton High School, where he played football and baseball. He graduated from Culver Stockton College in Canton, Missouri with a degree in business in 1963. While at Culver Stockton, he was a member and president of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. After college, he worked at McDonnell-Douglas in St. Louis, and Quaker Oats in St. Louis before enlisting in the US Army in 1966. He attended Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and was on active duty from 1966 to 1968. After ending his active duty requirements, he returned to Alton and began employment with Laclede Steel Company as a salesman for two years. It was during that time that he met the love of his life, Debbie, while living in Moline, Illinois. They were married June 27, 1970 in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

In 1970, he returned to Alton and, with the help of Al and Jeff Weber, began the Marcal Rope and Rigging Company in Alton. He ran this business for the next 48 years and his remarkable work ethic contributed immensely to his success. During that time, the business grew to four locations in both Missouri and Illinois. He was very much involved in the business, and was a charter member of Associated Wire Rope Fabricators, which became an international organization. Dick was President of that organization for two years. He was also President of AGC-Suppliers of St. Louis, another trade organization group.

While living in Alton, Dick was a member of a number of local organizations, including the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, Lockhaven Country Club, where he served as President, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Piasa Masonic Lodge, the Shriners Organization of St. Louis, and the Alton Nature League. He was also on the board of the Alton Banking and Trust Company, First National Bank and Trust in Alton, and Mercantile Bank of St. Louis.

Dick was loved by everyone who knew him. He was always upbeat and positive about life, notwithstanding his own health issues and he was a role model for the rest of us on how to live our lives. He was loyal to his family, friends and business associates. He was considerate of others and despite his successes in life, he remained exceedingly humble. There are a lot of life-lessons to be gleaned from his life.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Alton with burial immediately following the service at the Fosterburg Cemetery in Fosterburg. Donations may be made to the or the First Presbyterian Church in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.