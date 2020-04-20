BUNKER HILL — Richard M. Moulton, Sr., 89, of Bunker Hill, died at Heritage Health of Gillespie on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 9:13 pm. He was born Feb. 6, 1931, in Bunker Hill to Fred Moulton & Maretha B. (Enke) Moulton.

He married Anna Sue (Cranick) Moulton on Aug. 17, 1973 in Wood River. She preceded him in death on April 3, 2011. He was a farmer in Bunker Hill and worked for Owens Illinois Glass Company. He was a corporal of the U.S. Army after having served during the Korean War. Richard was a member of the American Legion of Bunker Hill and United Methodist Church of Bunker Hill. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his children, Randy and Vickie Moulton of Arkansas, Stanley Harper of Godfrey, Teresa Rozell of Bethalto, 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and brother, Wilbur and Milly Moulton of Wilsonville, Illinois. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, son, Richard "Rick" Moulton, Jr., granddaughters, Rachel Moulton, Stacy Thomason and 4 brothers.

Private services will be held with Burial in Bunker Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Legion of Bunker Hill. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.