Richard Nelson

WOOD RIVER — Richard Donald Nelson, 94, of Wood River, Illinois, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 7:19 p.m., at his residence under the care of BJC Hospice.

He was born on Sept. 17, 1925, in East Alton, Illinois, the son of Richard Forrest and Hester M. (Brown) Nelson. He married Frances Sypolt Vroman at the First Baptist Church of East Alton on Sept. 17, 1948.

Richard is a veteran of the Merchant Marines and the United States Army Air Force and served during WWII. He was a member of the 1st Assembly of God Church in Wood River.

Richard also served as a Boy Scout Troop Leader, Committee Member and a Cub Master.

Surviving are his six children, Ornetta (Fred) Gilliam of Wood River, Roxie Huck of Wood River, Karen (Terry) Good of Cedar Hill, Missouri, Richard Dean Nelson of Clarksville, Tennessee, Boyd (Staci) Nelson of Meadowbrook, Illinois, and Randall Nelson of East Alton; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, and wife, Frances; he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Donna Nelson; a brother, Woodrow Rhoades; and a sister, Reba Bartle.

Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the church.

The visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31, at Abundant Life Church in Wood River. Pastor Chris Clark will officiate. Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

Burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials can be made to Abundant Life Church in Wood River.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.