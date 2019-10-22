ALTON — Dr. Richard "Dick" Norman passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. He was born in Needham, Indiana, on Feb. 7, 1927, the middle child of William and Edith Norman. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Joan; two daughters and their husbands, Beverly and LaVerne Krieg, and Libby and Mike Schell. He was preceded in death by his parents; an older brother, William Jr., who was killed in action off Okinawa during WWII; and a sister, Anne Byers.

Dr. Norman graduated from Franklin High School, Franklin College (AB in Chemistry and Math) and Indiana University (DDS and MSD). On July 15, 1951, Dr. Norman and Joan May Roler were united in marriage at the Sharpsville United Methodist Church.

Dr. Norman began as an analytical chemist with Eli Lilly. In 1954 he entered Indiana University School of Dentistry graduating 1958. He was appointed to the faculty of the school and continued to teach and conduct research there for 20 years, becoming a full professor. In 1976 he became Dental Director of Clinical Research for Johnson and Johnson . In 1980 he came to Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine as chairman of the Restorative Dentistry Department. Five years later he was appointed Director of Research, retiring in 2003.

Aside from his clinical knowledge of dentistry, he was internationally known for his research in the field of dental materials science. He wrote over 60 scientific articles, co-authored a book; and contributed to several other books and to two dictionaries. He consulted widely in his field serving not only his profession, but also various governmental agencies and manufacturing companies.

He was a Staff/Sergeant in the US Army in WWII and was also active in various civic and social organizations. He served as a member and president of Greenwood Indiana School Board. He was a member of the Alton, Illinois, Board and the . He served on the Franklin College Alumni Council. He was a member of several organizations including Phi Delta Theta, Psi Omega, Omicron Kappa Upsilon, the American Dental Association and the Masonic Lodge F&AM 107 at Franklin, Indiana.

He received the Franklin College Alumni Citation and the Hollenback Memorial Award for Research from the Academy of Operative Dentistry.

Dr. Norman was a gardener and specialized in daylilies. He served on the boards of both the Southwestern Illinois Hemerocallis Society and the Greater St. Louis Daylily Society.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. until a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. at Main Street Methodist Church in Alton with Pastor Tim Pate officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Main Street Methodist Church: 1400 Main Street, Alton, Illinois, 62002 or the Parkinson's Foundation: 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami Florida 13313.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.