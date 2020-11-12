EAST ALTON — Richard "Rick" Phipps, 71, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Rick was born on Nov. 24, 1948 in Riverside, California, son of Chesney Ernest and Wanda Faye (Miller) Phipps.

Rick was raised in East St. Louis and had many fond memories of his childhood. He was a 1966 graduate of East Side High and attended Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville.

Rick was employed as an Operator at Shell Oil Refinery for over 35 years prior to his retirement where he attained the nickname of "Brother Love." After retirement, he missed his awesome Alky buddies.

On Dec. 22, 1968, he married Gloria Pilkington and she survives.

Other survivors include his Father, Chesney Phipps; three sons, Brian Phipps of Girard, Illinois, Patrick and Rochelle Phipps of Springfield, Illinois, and Kevin Phipps of East Alton, Illinois; his daughter, Shelly and Billy Murray of Brighton, Illinois. Six grandchildren, Thomas and Wyatt Phipps, Zachary and Robyn Phipps, Tanner Tucker, and Mason Murray; one great-granddaughter, Mila; and two step grandchildren, Dylan and Madylan Murray.

Rick was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving in Vietnam.

During the Vietnam War Era, Rick was in the U.S. Army 7th Battalion/13th Artillery, Battery A, Gun #1.

His main weapon was a 105 Howitzer.

In that position, he worked his way through the ranks of Number one through five Cannoneers.

He then graduated to the position of Assistant Gunner and then to Gunner. At that time he received the rank of Specialist Fourth Class.

Also Battery A was attached for main support to the 5th Special Forces.

Later Rick moved to the 7th Battalion/15th Artillery Long Range Self Propelled 175.

He enjoyed traveling to the Annual Vietnam Reunions, visiting many of his service buddies.

Rick was a loving, devoted husband, father and grandfather.

His favorite pastimes were fishing with his sons and daughter, as well as many fishing trips with his dad. He loved to watch the Cardinals play and spent many hours on the phone as he and his dad watched and discussed the game together.

He played the guitar and banjo; and loved his music, especially Bluegrass!

Rick loved the Lord and was a member of Rosewood Heights Community Church.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Wanda Phipps; sister, Donna Vesper; grandparents, Tom and Grace Miller, and Celonis and Melissa Phipps.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Rosewood Heights Community Church.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Sunday, Nov. 15, at the church. Pastor Ron Wenzel will officiate.

Burial will follow at White Hall Cemetery in White Hall, Illinois.

Face masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.