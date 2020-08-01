Richard Roberts

HARTFORD — Richard L. Roberts, 73, passed away 9:50 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence.

Born Nov. 10, 1946 in Carrollton, Illinois, he was the son of Carl and Ruby Catherine (Coonrod) Roberts.

A VietNam army veteran, he worked as a painter before retiring.

He married Erena M. Weathers in South Roxana, Illinois. She survives.

Surviving also are a son, Anthony (Sandee) Roberts of Wood River, Illinois; daughter, Tracy Umphress of East Alton, Illinois; five grandchildren, Jorden, Gabriel, Quinton, Zoey and Addison; four step-grandchildren, Nic, Gavin, Leila and Addy; two great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Carla Reno of Jerseyville, Illinois, Sue Bowman in New York, Pam Tomlinson of Benld, Illinois, and Sandy Camden of Carrollton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Mike, Joe and Dave Roberts.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will begin with a visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.