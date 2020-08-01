1/
Richard Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HARTFORD — Richard L. Roberts, 73, passed away 9:50 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence.

Born Nov. 10, 1946 in Carrollton, Illinois, he was the son of Carl and Ruby Catherine (Coonrod) Roberts.

A VietNam army veteran, he worked as a painter before retiring.

He married Erena M. Weathers in South Roxana, Illinois. She survives.

Surviving also are a son, Anthony (Sandee) Roberts of Wood River, Illinois; daughter, Tracy Umphress of East Alton, Illinois; five grandchildren, Jorden, Gabriel, Quinton, Zoey and Addison; four step-grandchildren, Nic, Gavin, Leila and Addy; two great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Carla Reno of Jerseyville, Illinois, Sue Bowman in New York, Pam Tomlinson of Benld, Illinois, and Sandy Camden of Carrollton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Mike, Joe and Dave Roberts.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will begin with a visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved