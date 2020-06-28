ALTON — Richard Rook, 89, died at 6:12 a.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his daughter's home in House Springs, Missouri.

Born Feb. 9, 1931, in Alton, he was the son of Charles and Clarissa (Brooks) Rook.

He married the former Barbara Jean Arnold Feb. 2, 1952, at Upper Alton Baptist Church. She preceded him in death Aug. 23, 2018.

He attended Humboldt Elementary School, Roosevelt Junior High School, Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, Tennessee and also Western Military Academy, in Alton, graduating in 1949. He attended Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and Bradley University, in Peoria, Illinois, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1953. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.

Mr. Rook served in the U.S. Air Force at Scott AFB and Landsberg, Germany, Base Communications Officer, 7351st Airbase Squadron, Retrain German Luftwaffe Pilots.

He was the vice president of the R and R Construction Co. from 1956-1975 and president of R and R Sales from 1958-1975. He then worked for Wil Freds Construction Co. in Aurora, Illinois, as vice president from 1975 until his retirement in 1996. He served as past chair and treasurer at Civic Memorial Airport and president of Aurora Downs race track in Aurora, Illinois, and president of Hanover Associates.

Mr. Rook was an Elder at First Presbyterian Church in Alton, a member of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, a 32nd Degree Shriner with the Masonic Blue Lodge, served on the Methodist Village Building board, Senior Services Plus Building board and the Alton Memorial Hospital fundraising committee.

Surviving is a daughter, Diane Martin (Dennis), of House Springs, Missouri, a son, Charlie Rook (Angie), of Rosewood Heights, grandchildren, Richard Moran (Angie), Jennifer Fogg (John Whalen) and Rebecca Johnson, great grandchildren, Alex Fogg, Logan Johnson, Hayden Johnson, Riley Whalen, Wyatt Whalen, Ramsey Moran and Calvin James Moran, and a great-great grandson, Bentley Compton.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Burial will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

