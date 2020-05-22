WOOD RIVER — Richard Lee "Dick" Settles, 73, passed away 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Parkwood Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Born June 18, 1946 in Greene County, Illinois, he was the son of Thomas M. and Rose A. (Lawson) Settles. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he served two tours of duty during the Vietnam War. He returned home becoming an auto mechanic until he retired. He had been a longtime member of Wood River VFW Post 2578. On Aug. 28, 1977 in Alton, Illinois, he married Joyce Anne Walsh. She died March 30, 2016. Surviving are two sons, Kris (Natalia) Smith of Maryland Heights and Gregory Settles of Wood River, Illinois; daughter, Tonya Smith in Colorado; grandchildren, Simon, Nathaniel, Brianna, Lily, Annaliese, Lonnie, Kim, Candi, Tiffany, Kenny, Louise, Ramero and Leslie; and great grandchildren. His parents, wife, and son, Londas "Lonnie" Smith, Jr. preceded in death. A funeral service will be held and streamed live on facebook/Marks Mortuary at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Wood River VFW Post 2578.



