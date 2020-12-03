1/
Richard Shores Sr.
WOOD RIVER — Richard James Shores, Sr., 63, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at his residence.

Born Oct. 8, 1957 in Harvey, Illinois, he was the son of James Jackson and Verda Evelyn (Mitchell) Shores.

A two tour, U.S. Army veteran, he was a truck driver for Andrews Logistics.

He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed camping and the outdoors, loved riding his motorcycle, volunteering with the MISFITS and spending quality time with his family, children and grandchildren.

On April 21, 2007 in Alton, Illinois, he married Misty Stagner. She survives.

Surviving also are a son, Richard J., Jr. "R.J." (Candi) Shores of Wood River, Illinois; daughter, Dana (Josh) Robinson of Godfrey, Illinois; grandchildren, Camren Davis, Autumn Daniel, Matthew Shores, Cooper Shores, Mason Harrison, Kendall Harrison and Hudson Robinson; sisters, Judith (Rick) Rice of Wood River and Karen Leight of Champaign, Illinois; along with nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
