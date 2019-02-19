RICHARD SIMONDS

WOOD RIVER — Richard P. Simonds, 91, passed away 2 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 in Rosewood Care Center of Alton.

Born in Carrollton on June 29, 1927, he was the son of Harry S. and Myrtle (Shea) Simonds.

A World War II navy veteran, he had been a supervisor at Alton Box Board (Jefferson Smurfit) for 34 years before retiring. He had been a member of Alton VFW Post 1308.

On Feb. 7, 1948 at St. John Catholic Church in Carrollton, he married Eileen M. McGuire. She survives.

Surviving also are two sons, James (Susan) Simonds and William (Sheila) Simonds, all of Bethalto; two daughters, Barbara (Gary) Smith of Chatham, Mary (Ben) Savage of Raymond; grandchildren, Debbie Shawgo, Kim Burllison, Christopher Simonds, Joseph Simonds, Cristy Bue, Aaron Savage and Nicholas Savage; several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Martha Schaffer of Jacksonville.

Preceding in death were his parents; three grandsons, Thomas J. Simonds, Timothy Smith and Adam Simonds; brother, Edwin Simonds; and sister, Janet Klausmeyer.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with the Ritual Team of Alton VFW Post 1308 providing military honors.

Memorials may be made to Holy Angels Parish.

Marks mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.