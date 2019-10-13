ALTON — Richard "Dick" Howard Standefer, 87, died at 1:53 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at his home.

Born June 10, 1932 in Carrollton, Illinois, he was the son of Robert H. and Nellie (Dawson) Standefer. He served with the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of the Community Christian Church. He retired as a warehouse foreman for Laclede Steel Company in Alton.

On April 29, 1961 he married the former Ruth V. Ungard at the First Christian Church in Alton. She survives. Also surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Robert B. and Sonya Standefer of Godfrey; three grandchildren, Samantha Woods (Mathew) of Godfrey, Bradley Standefer of Godfrey, and Rebecca Sievers (Tyler) of Worden, Illinois; and a great-granddaughter, Melody Woods.

There will be no visitation. Services will be private with burial at Valhalla Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to the Community Christian Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.