ALTON — Richard L. Stilwell Sr., age 77, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at his home.

He was born Oct. 15, 1941, in Pearl, Illinois, the son of James and Lauretta (Gansz) Stilwell. He married Virginia Fitzgerald on Oct. 17, 1964 at St. Mary's Catholic Church and she survives.

Richard worked at Owens-Illinois' Mold Shop, retiring in 1992. He was very active in the Boy Scouts, being Advisor of Explorer Post 7 for many years. Richard's greatest joy was spending time outdoors and with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Virginia, he is survived by three children and their spouses, Ann and Joseph Mudd of Gridley, Illinois, Susan and Kerry Brown of Bethalto, Illinois and Richard "Rick" and Shannon Stilwell Jr. of Brighton; six siblings and their spouses, Bob and Beulah Gansz, Roberta and John Hopper, Ralph and Shirley Stilwell, Albert Stilwell, William Stilwell, and Elizabeth and Jerry Dingus; five grandchildren, Jennifer Mudd, Kathryn Mudd, Christopher and Kristin Brown, Andrew Brown and Alex Stilwell; three great-grandchildren, Samantha Brown, Ella Brown, and Taylor Brown; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a step-father, Walter Ludwig.

Visitation will be held 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the funeral home with Fr. Ben Unachukwu OMV officiating.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to a .

