WOOD RIVER — Richard H. Strebler, age 77, of Wood River, Illinois, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Edwardsville, Illinois.

He was born Aug. 31, 1942, in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Albert H. & Edna B. (Kruse) Strebler. Richard was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Edwardsville for 36 years, retiring in 2000.

He is survived by his son, Robert Strebler & wife Tawnya of Hartford, Illinois; daughter, Lori DePillo & husband Jeff of East Alton, Illinois; five grandchildren, Noah Strebler, Tanner Strebler, Connor Strebler, Ciera Strebler, and Scott Hartmann; two great-grandchildren, Cassius Campbell and Samuel Hartmann; and his sister, Donna L. Strebler of Edwardsville.

Richard enjoyed painting with acrylics and watercolors and won several awards in local art shows. He was a volunteer at the Watershed Nature Center in Edwardsville and was a member of the Sierra Club.

He was cremated according to his wishes and will be buried at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Riverbend Humane Society & Animal Shelter in Jerseyville, Illinois, in care of Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.