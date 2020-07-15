1/1
Richard Swift
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GODFREY — Richard D. Swift, 74, passed away at home Tuesday, July 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Feb. 10, 1946, Richard was the son of the late Clarence and Dorothy (McManus) Swift. Richard graduated from Alton High School and Indiana University where he was a high jumper on the Indiana Track Team.

His lifetime passion was bass fishing. He also enjoyed hunting Indian artifacts and spending winters in Florida. Prior to retirement in 2009, he was a salesman for Faster, Inc., Milan, Italy.

He traveled extensively in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

On June 8, 1968 Richard and Kathleen (Gifford) were married in Bloomington, Indiana. She survives.

Their children include, Elizabeth Kincade (Alan) of Bethalto, Illinois, and Emily Swift-Wise of Weldon Springs, Missouri.

His favorite people are his grandchildren, Nicholas Ritchie and Jacob and Isabelle Wise.

Richard will also be sorely missed by his older brother, Ray (Martha) Swift of West Frankfort, Illinois.

Also surviving are numerous cousins throughout Missouri and Wisconsin; and his brother-in-law, Gregory Gifford of Des Peres, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Mark.

The family especially thanks BJC Hospice nurses for their special dedication. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.

Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials in Richard's name may be made to the Salvation Army or the 5A's of Alton.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Gent Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Gent Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved