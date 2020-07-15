GODFREY — Richard D. Swift, 74, passed away at home Tuesday, July 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Feb. 10, 1946, Richard was the son of the late Clarence and Dorothy (McManus) Swift. Richard graduated from Alton High School and Indiana University where he was a high jumper on the Indiana Track Team.

His lifetime passion was bass fishing. He also enjoyed hunting Indian artifacts and spending winters in Florida. Prior to retirement in 2009, he was a salesman for Faster, Inc., Milan, Italy.

He traveled extensively in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

On June 8, 1968 Richard and Kathleen (Gifford) were married in Bloomington, Indiana. She survives.

Their children include, Elizabeth Kincade (Alan) of Bethalto, Illinois, and Emily Swift-Wise of Weldon Springs, Missouri.

His favorite people are his grandchildren, Nicholas Ritchie and Jacob and Isabelle Wise.

Richard will also be sorely missed by his older brother, Ray (Martha) Swift of West Frankfort, Illinois.

Also surviving are numerous cousins throughout Missouri and Wisconsin; and his brother-in-law, Gregory Gifford of Des Peres, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Mark.

The family especially thanks BJC Hospice nurses for their special dedication. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.

Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials in Richard's name may be made to the Salvation Army or the 5A's of Alton.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.