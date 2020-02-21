BRIDGETON — Richard Thomas Walker, 78, died at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born June 26, 1941 in Perryville, Missouri, he was the son of William and Margaret (Meyer) Walker.

Mr. Walker served in the U.S. Air Force and was a former Berkeley, Missouri, Firefighter.

Surviving are two daughters, Christine Plohr (Kevin) of Wildwood, Missouri, and Ashlee Walker of Statesville, North Carolin; a son, Mayor Brant Walker (Shannon) of Alton, Illinois; four grandchildren, Isabell Walker, Paul Plohr, Matthew Plohr and Michael Plohr. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Billy and a sister, Wanda.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until noon Monday, Feb. 24, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

