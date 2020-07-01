1/
Richard Wallace
ALTON — Richard "Ricky" Lee Wallace, 66, passed away July 1, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Alton, Illinois.

Born Aug. 14, 1953 in Eldorado, Illinois, he was the son of Mary Rose (Bonnell) Wallace of Alton and the late Richard C. Wallace.

Surviving are his mother; brother, Christian Wallace of Alton; and sisters, Lori Davis and Cindy (Gregory) Narup all of Alton.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Pentecostal Church in Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

Marks Mortuary in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
