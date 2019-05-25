RICHARD WEBER

BETHALTO — Richard Carl Weber was born Aug. 25, 1940 to Carl and Mabel (Johnson) Weber.

Richard and Eunice (Krause) were united in marriage on Dec. 27, 1963 at St. John Lutheran Church in Mexico, Missouri. God blessed them with four children.

He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965.

Richard worked for Laclede Steel as a machinist for 30 years, after that he worked for Olin Brass for 15 years. He was very involved at Zion Lutheran Church and loved working outside in his orchard. Richard currently served as a Foster Township Trustee and had previously served as Township Supervisor.

He passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Larry.

Richard is survived by his wife, Eunice; their four children, David and Darla of Manchester, Iowa, Lisa of Durango, Colorado, Mary and Mike Rakoski of Bethalto, Illinois, and Wayne and Jennifer of Moro, Illinois; and grandchildren, Hannah, Stephen and Sarah, Ben and Sam, Kate, Aiden and Max; brothers, Roy, Jerry (Jean), and Dale (Jackie); sister, Diane Stoddard; and sister-in-law, Sue Weber; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28 from 4-7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church of Bethalto.

Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at the Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Kale Hanson officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Garden Cemetery will full military rites being performed by the Alton VFW Post 1308.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.