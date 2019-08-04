RICHARD 'DICK' WHITLOCK

CARROLLTON — Richard "Dick" Whitlock, 69, of Hartford (formerly of Carrollton) died on Saturday August 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Carrollton on Sept. 20, 1949, he was the son of the late Walter "Jack" and Mary (Black) Whitlock.

Surviving are his children: Matt (companion Gary Phillips) Whitlock of Hartford, Michelle (husband Mark) Finn of Newton, IL, grandchildren: Alesha (fiancé Tyler Smith) Binkley of Grove City, OH, great-grandchild: Maevyn Marie Smith, brothers: Ron (wife Pat) Whitlock of Carrollton and Darrell (wife Barbara) Whitlock of Carrollton, close friends: Helen and Gary Barks of Hartford and Phyllis Schrader of Eustis, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dick was a 1967 graduate of Carrollton High School. He farmed and later was a truck driver for many years. He loved harness racing, and riding his Harley. He was a longtime member of the American Angus Association. He will be sadly missed.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday August 8, 2019 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at the funeral home. Private burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to or the Carter Wheeler Fund. Condolences may be made online at: www.airsman-hires.com.