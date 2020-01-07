JERSEYVILLE — Richard Anthony Woelfel, 84, died at 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Batchtown, Illinois, on March 7, 1935, the last surviving of seven children born to George W. and Rose (Tepen) Woelfel.

As a young boy, his family moved to Jersey County, where he graduated from Jersey Community High School.

He served his country honorably with the United States Army, and stationed in Germany during the Korean War. For 31 years he was employed in mold repair at Owens-Illinois in Alton, Illinois, and remained there until the plant closure. He then went on and sought employment as a laborer out of Local #218 in Jerseyville, Illinois, and after retiring from there, worked for Tri County FS.

He was a member of the Holy Ghost Catholic Church, as well as the Knights of Columbus, where he served as a past Grand Knight, as was a member of the 4th Degree.

He married the former Marie A. Prill on Oct. 13, 1957 at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, and together they have shared 62 years of marriage.

Surviving are his wife, Marie Woelfel of Jerseyville; a daughter and son in-law, Christine and John Bane of Snyder, Texas; a son, Mark Woelfel of Fieldon, Illinois; three grandchildren and their spouses, Brett Woelfel of Jerseyville, Andrew and Kasaundra Bane of Snyder, and Callie and Kevin Hildebrand of Katy, Texas; two great grandchildren, Sonny Bane and Kale Bane; and a sister in-law, Dorothy Woelfel of Jerseyville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother in-law, Rosemary and William Simpson; three brothers and two sisters in-law George and Theona "Spiv" Woelfel; Ronald and Barbara Woelfel and Alfred Woelfel; and an infant sister, Elizabeth Woelfel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Hyland Smith officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Fieldon with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 conducting military graveside rites.

Friends and Family are invited to join the family at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jerseyville immediately following the graveside services for a luncheon.

Memorials may be given to the St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic Schools in Jerseyville or to Masses.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.