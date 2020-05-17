GODFREY — Richard "Dick" Hugh Worthen passed away in the morning of May 16, 2020 at San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey, Illinois in the arms of his wife. Aged 77 years old, he was born August 21, 1942, the first child of the late Hugh O. and Dorothy (Raines) Worthen. A lifelong resident of Wood River and Alton, Illinois, he married Mary Sherrill Anderson in a blizzard on January 28, 1967 in Helmar, Illinois. He dearly loved his wife, children, grandsons, siblings and his many cousins. His is survived by his wife, Sherrill; son Gregory (JulieAnn); his daughter, Julie Van Voorhis (Matthew); two grandchildren; Jonathan Hugh Worthen, and Garrison Hugh Worthen; his siblings, Marcia Harmon (Dan), Gary Worthen (Leslie), and Diana Worthen; brother-in-law, James Anderson (Vicki); nieces, Jennifer Battiste (Bill), and Amanda Hintergardt; and nephews, Eric Anderson (Brittany), Matthew Harmon (Jane), and Geoffrey Worthen (Jeanne). He attended Wood River High School and graduated from Illinois State University with a B.A. and M.A. in Political Science. Out of school, he taught History and Government courses at the high school and community college level. He was employed as a salesman by Sears at the Alton store for many years. He led a productive and inspiring life of public service by being active in local and state politics. Dick served as a legislative intern with the Illinois State Legislature in Springfield, served as Alton Precinct Committeeman, and served on the Madison County Board for over 20 years. He retired from the board and served as the Madison County Storm Water Coordinator. Dick never met a stranger. In fact, it was not uncommon on a family vacation for him to run into an old friend or have a friend in common with new friends he had made. He loved church, music, the outdoors, and volunteering to make a difference. Dick grew up in the Wood River First United Methodist Church and later became an active member at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton. He served as a certified UMC lay leader and speaker, filling in small pulpits as needed, and sang in the choir. He played in many bands throughout high school and college. He carried that love of music throughout his entire life, playing the trombone and baritone with the Dixie Dudes Dixieland Band and the New Horizons Band and even singing Sinatra one evening for a USO performance, He also had a grand time playing FDR in the Alton Little Theatre production of "Annie." He loved the outdoors, and spending time camping and hiking. He was an environmental advocate. He was instrumental in bringing the recycling program to Madison County. He was a founding member of The Nature Institute in Godfrey, Illinois. He and friends struggled to secure ownership and permanent protection of the land located in Godfrey, Illinois on Levis Lane, which has grown to offer summer camps to community children and enjoyed by so many. He was also an active member in the Sierra Club, locally, statewide and nationally. He volunteered on many local Habitat for Humanity Homes, and went on several volunteer mission trips with the Wisconsin VIM group, building and rehabbing churches and other projects. He served as a SCORE mentor to young people going into the business world. A carcade visitation will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A private family graveside service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in East Alton, Illinoiswith Pastor Tim Pate of Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton officiating. Memorials can be made to the Main Street United Methodist Church, or to The Nature Institute for camper scholarships. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 17 to May 18, 2020.