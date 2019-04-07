RICK COPELAND

WOOD RIVER — Rick Copeland, 54, passed away 3:54 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born in Alton on August 22, 1964, he was the son of Marsha (Gibbons) Copeland of Wood River ant the late Joseph D. Copeland.

Rick had been a sales representative for Federico Chrysler in Wood River.

Surviving in addition to his mother are brothers, Randy Copeland of East Alton, Toby Copeland of Centralia; sister, Tammy Copeland of Wood River; nephews, Tyler Copeland, Joey Copeland and Jacob Flynn; nieces, Demi Kessler and Katie Copeland; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

His father; grandparents; aunts and uncles preceded in death.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 9 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Ronnie Johnson will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Joey Copeland College Education Fund at Midwest Members Credit Union.