ALTON — Ricki Dean Elledge, 57, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Nov. 18, 1961, in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Howard Lowell and Mary J. (Dixon) Elledge.

He married Christine Kelly Sept. 1, 2000. She survives.

Rick enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, but his greatest joy was having fish frys with his family.

In addition to his lovely wife Christine, he is survived by his children, Rikki, of Jerseyville, Illinois, Michael and Sarah at home; three grandchildren, Tristen, Caleb and Rylee; a brother, Mike (Terri) Elledge, and sister, Mary (Steve) Gordon, all of Cottage Hills, Illinois, and sister Betty Campbell, of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; a brother-in-law, Bill Turner, of Alton; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and, his father-in-law, Mike Kelly, and mother-in-law, Mary Ann Kelly, of East Alton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Sonny; and sisters Janet and BB Elledge, and Terry Turner.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.