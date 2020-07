ALTON — Ricky Allsman Born Dec. 17, 1959 passed on Saturday, July, 18, 2020.

Resideing in Death is his father, Jake and mother, frances Allsman; and brother, Jacob Jr.

Surviving are six sibblings, Brenda, Bert, Chris, David Allsman, and Pam Estes of East Alton, Illinois, and Vicki Cherry of Cottage Hills, Illinois; along with several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 316 Dry St. East Alton from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.