Ricky Glisson Sr.
1955 - 2020
ALTON — Ricky Allen Glisson Sr., 65, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Grafton, Illinois. He was born May 1, 1955 in Manilla, Arkansas, the son of the late George and Willie Ruth (Cox) Glisson.

He was a retired crane operator with Laclede Steel.

Ricky loved to draw and ride his motorcycle and he never met a stranger.

On Nov. 3, 1972 in Alton, Illinois, he married Carla Hendrix and she survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Terri Brandt (Jeffrey Mifflin) of Alton; four siblings, Billy Glisson (Gwen) of Bakersville, California, Algie Glisson (Judy) of Alton, Carolyn Taylor of Alton, and Timmy Glisson (Julie) of Alton.

Besides his parents; he is preceded in death by one son, Ricky Glisson Jr.; one brother, Jerry Don Glisson; one sister, Charlotte Richards; two infant siblings; and one brother-in-law, Wayne Taylor.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Reverend Tom Foster Officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Gent Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Gent Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
