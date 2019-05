RICKY WEDDERBURN

WOOD RIVER — Ricky A. Wedderburn of Wood River, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 7:42 a.m. at Alton Memorial hospital.

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers his mom and dad. He is survived by one sister; Ruby Lowry and four kids; Ashley Patterson, Andrew Arnold, Tiffany Wedderburn, and Alex Wedderburn, and his girlfriend Becky Arnold. He had three grandchildren; Donald Ostrander, Nevada Ostrander, and Andie Wall.

Memorial service will be Saturday, May 27 at The Cracker Factory, 205 East Broadway, Alton, IL from 3-7 p.m.