Rita Hecker

BETHALTO — Rita M. Hecker, 86, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at 7:48 p.m., at Integrity Healthcare in Godfrey, Illinois, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. the time of service at 11 a.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the Bethalto United Methodist Church for Apportionment or the Bethalto Boys and Girls Club.

Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
