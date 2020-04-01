O'FALLON — Rita Stewart (Morgan), 84, of O'Fallon, Missouri, formerly of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away peacefully from dementia on March 31, 2020.

She was born Oct. 17, 1935 in Kenfig Hill, Bridgend (South Wales) United Kingdom.

Rita was predeceased by her mother and father, Olwen Cranmer (Skinner) and Haydn Morgan; her husband, of 41 years, Stanley R. Stewart; as well as her brother, Graham.

She is survived by her sister, Marlene (United Kingdom); two sons, Stephen (Cape Coral, Florida) and Lee (O'fallon); five grandchildren, Brett, Jennifer, Amanda, Brandon and Nicholas; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Rita was a dedicated military wife to her husband Stanley and loving mother to her two children, Stephen and Lee. She enjoyed traveling back to the native homeland in the U.K. for vacation to visit her native roots, spend time with her sister and brother, and a large number of relatives and friends. Rita's sacrifice and support was never more evident as a military wife, picking up and moving every 12 months as Stan got transferred while caring for her two boys.

For Rita, her five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren were very special, she enjoyed spending time with each and every one, within the family group or a phone call. Rita especially loved Christmas, she knew it was an opportunity to spend the time with her sons, their wives and friends, but more importantly the grand kids. She has a special bond with the grands and the holiday season would bring out the many special moments for the Stewart family. Rita will be missed but never forgotten, she was dedicated to her husband, two boys, and her grandchildren. The "Princess of Wales" is now at peace.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no services will be held. Rita will be buried alongside her husband Stanley at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis County, Missouri.

Memorial contributions can be made to .