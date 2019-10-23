EAST ALTON — Rita M. Wehrman, 86, passed away at 5:54 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor in Illinois.

Born Nov. 7, 1932 in Collinsville, Illinois, she was the daughter of Leslie and Clara (Korinek) Bohnenstiehl.

She married Donald L. Wehrman Oct. 1, 1966 in East Alton, Illinois. He preceded her in death Aug. 22, 2009.

Rita graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 1950 and attended Lakeview Commerce business school in Alton, Illinois. She went to work at the former Illinois State Bank and later Magna Bank, serving for 47 years, retiring as a bank teller supervisor in 1998.

Survivors include two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Manns of Bethalto and Nancy Richardson of Cottage Hills, Illinois; a brother-in-law, Robert (Lula Belle) Wehrman of Paducah, Kentucky; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 28 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to 5 A's animal shelter in Alton.

