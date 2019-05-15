ROBERT ACORD

BRIGHTON — Robert "Bob" John Acord, 81, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at 10:48 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Morningside of Godfrey.

He was born on Feb. 16, 1938, in Avert, Missouri, the son of Howard and Velia (Morlan) Acord.

Bob married Alta Austin on Dec. 27, 1956, in Brighton. She preceded him in death on Feb. 11, 2014.

He is survived by two children, Tammy (Larry) Jones of Brighton and Bob (Carol) Acord of Brighton; six grandchildren, Matthew (Katie) Acord, Chelsea (Drew) Howland, Brooke (Matt) Bosomworth, Elyse Herring (Fiancé Josh Albert), John Jones, and Cassie (Cole) Hoyt; three siblings, Larry Acord, Howard "Rusty" (Elda) Acord, and Shelby Acord; several nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss him dearly.

Bob had several different positions at Laclede Steel before retiring. He also worked as a welder, blacksmith, and farmer. He was a member of Tri County Antiques and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling to National Parks.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Main St. Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois.